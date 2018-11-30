Contractor abandons work at Kempe Gowda Layout

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Allottees provided sites in Phase-II project of Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda Layout were in for a shock when they learnt that one of the contractors supposed to develop their sites had walked out of his contract midway.

Work on developing the sites in Block 6, which is divided into numerous sectors, has progressed poorly and the site numbers have also not been marked. Owners trying to visit their properties for the first time pass through enormous difficulty just to locate them. Most of the 4,970 allottees have only made the initial 12.5 per cent preliminary payment for their sites and need to complete the full payment by early or mid-January (depending on allotment letter date) to ensure the site is registered in their names.

A BDA official conceded that a contractor had packed off midway. “Different contractors have been entrusted different jobs. The firm KMC was entrusted with putting in place the drains as well as levelling the ground so that sites can be formed and numbering the sites. They have completed 60 per cent of the work, but have now stopped all works due to their internal problems,” he said. “KMC had time till December-end to complete the works, but their portion of the work has come to a standstill now. We have informed our higher-ups and even the Minister (G Parameshwara) is aware of the issue,” the official added.

Asked about a solution, he said, “We are asking the allottees to be patient and give us some more time to form their portion of the layout.”

S Kanchana, a tax consultant, who has paid `2.9 lakh towards her 30x40 site at Anchepalya told The New Indian Express, “I was totally shocked when I visited the spot. I had to spend a lot of time just to identify the site location. Nothing has been done and the engineer shocked me by saying he was helpless as the contractor has left midway.”

Ex-serviceman Kamalakar Reddy has the site number 2455 allotted in his name in Sector E. “I have visited the place and searched for my site with the map given to me by an engineer, but have still not been able to locate it. The two roads supposed to pass on either side of the sites in the sector have not been laid,” Reddy said. “I am now rethinking on whether to make the balance payment of `20 lakh-plus payment and buy the property,” he added.