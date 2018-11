By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Yelahanka New Town police probing into land-lord Venkatapathi’s murder case still have no clues of the assailants after the incident.

Venkatapahi (52), a resident of Jakkuru, was found murdered on November 24 near CRPF compound on Doddaballapura road. He was abducted in a car and the killers had robbed him of his gold ornaments before fleeing.

A senior officer said that while a special team was probing the case, but so far they had got no clues of suspects.