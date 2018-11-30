Corporator still in coma, hospital to face probe

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The comatose condition of independent corporator Elumalai V, who has been unconsciousness for over two weeks, has raised questions about negligence on part of the doctors at the private hospital. With no improvement seen in Elumalai’s condition, Bengaluru Mayor Gangabike Mallikarjun has now ordered an inquiry against Santosh Hospital, which is located near Coles Park.

Elumalai, the 40-year-old corporator of Sagayapuram ward, was admitted to Santosh Hospital on November 11 for a minor surgery to rectify a nasal problem, based on his doctor’s advice.

However, on November 13, while being anaesthetised for the surgery, Elumalai suffered a heart attack and then slipped into a coma, from which he has not recovered so far.

The corporator’s brother, Prakash Elumalai, said his brother’s condition was due to a “wrong treatment” which indicated negligence.

Elumalai was later moved to Vikram Hospital, where doctors are trying to revive him.The doctors are unable to explain what led Elumalai to slip into a coma.

Gangambike has now ordered an inquiry against Santosh Hospital to pinpoint the exact reason for Elumalai’s condition, and take action against the guilty if negligence is confirmed.

Speaking at the BBMP Council, Gangambike said BBMP health officials will conduct a detailed probe against the hospital.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Randeep D said since BBMP does not have the powers to shut down the hospital, this matter would be brought to the health department’s notice to take further action if negligence is proved in the case.