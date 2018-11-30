Home Cities Bengaluru

Gang of robbers targets 6 in an hour, 1 shot at near Airport and Chikkajala

Chikkajala police on Thursday opened fire and injured a robber after he was involved in series of six robberies near Airport and Chikkajala areas in the early hours of Thursday.

Published: 30th November 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chikkajala police on Thursday opened fire and injured a robber after he was involved in series of six robberies near Airport and Chikkajala areas in the early hours of Thursday. Three of his associates managed to escape.

The arrested has been identified as Mohammed Ashraf Khan (24), a resident of RT Nagar. He sustained bullet injuries while a police constable Lokesh was injured when Khan attacked him with a machete in a bid to escape.

A senior police officer said Khan along with his associates had targeted six persons, including two bikers,  and snatched mobile phones and other valuables from them. Victims had called police control room to alert cops about the spate of incidents. An alert was sounded to put up barricades around the locality to check the movements of the accused. Meanwhile, sub-inspector Praveen Kumar noticed two motorcycles coming towards the National Highway and tried to stop them. But the accused sped away. Praveen Kumar, along with constable Lokesh, chased the accused on two bikes on their motorcycle.

Constable Lokesh managed to grab Khan, who was riding pillion, but the latter attacked him with a machete to release himself from Lokesh’s grip. Praveen Kumar opened fire in the air after repeated warnings, but Khan tried to attack Praveen Kumar too. That was when Praveen shot Khan in his leg after which Khan fell off the bike. The rider and the other two managed to escape. Hunt is on to nab them.

Chikkajala police theft

