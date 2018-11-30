Karnataka High Court quashes order annulling HIMS appointments

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court quashed the state government’s order of annulling the appointment of hundreds of non-teaching staff/staff nurses of Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) and ordered that these staffs are entitled to all consequential service benefits.

Justice L Narayanaswamy quashed the government order dated November 19, 2015, while allowing a batch of petitions filed by HA Honnegowda and others. On the other hand, the court dismissed a batch of petitions challenging cancellation of merit list based on a decision dated February 7, 2011, in the Administrative Committee meeting and permitting 307 non-teaching employees to continue.

Honnegowda and others had challenged the order dated November 19, 2015, passed by the government cancelling the entire recruitment and appointment took place pursuant to the notification dated September 9, 2009, and also directing the process for fresh recruitment and till that point of time to continue the petitioners in their respective posts.

While allowing the petitions, the court said the petitioners were in the service of the HIMS since 2011. On April 7, 2015, the director, who is the appointing authority, had already informed the government that the services of petitioners were satisfactory and they may be continued, the court noted.