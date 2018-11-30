Home Cities Bengaluru

#MeToo: Journalists ask victims to call out 

She spoke about the importance of journalists, particularly women, to be educated on how to deal with workplace harassment. 

Journalists Tushita Patel, Sandhya Menon and Raksha Kumar in conversation with columnist Narayan Ramachandran at Bangalore International Centre | express

BENGALURU: Recalling the horror of their #MeToo experiences, journalists Tushita Patel, Sandhya Menon and Raksha Kumar spoke of the way ahead for women, in a conversation with columnist Narayan Ramachandran on Thursday.

Tushita Patel is among the 20 women who has accused former External Affairs Minister of State MJ Akbar of sexual harassment. She recounted her disgust when in the 1990s, she had been allegedly forcibly kissed on three different occasions. Sandhya Menon recalled two separate incidents with journalists KR Sreenivas and Gautam Adhikari, when she was allegedly sexually harassed. Raksha Kumar kept her harasser anonymous at the panel discussion, but reiterated the importance of naming a harasser to protect other women from getting assaulted. 

On her experience with Sreenivas, Menon said, “When I complained to the HR, she told Sreenivas and my workplace became completely hostile. I had no stories coming my way and finally went on maternity leave. That one experience was enough not to come back. It took me ten years to process that and get back to work.”

Kumar spoke about how women who take on the responsibility of naming and shaming their harassers, automatically become gatekeepers to prevent women from getting harassed in future.  

On the advice they would give younger journalists entering the field, Menon said, “Men need to know that they have boundaries they cannot overstep, even if the women around them are inebriated. To women, I would say, they should trust their courage of conviction.” 

