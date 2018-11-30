Rajinikanth’s 2.0 opens to good response

Sharadhaa A By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Superstar Rajinikanth’s latest film 2.0 released on Thursday to a good, but muted response from his fans, especially due to the recent death of ‘Rebel Star’ Ambareesh.

Ambareesh and Rajinikanth were very close friends and an emotional Rajanikanth had appealed to his fans in Karnataka not to have any celebrations for his movie, when he was in Bengaluru to attend his friend’s funeral. And the fans obliged.

Rajinikanth’s friend Raj Bahadur,

who was a bus driver when the

superstar was a conductor in

Bengaluru, watched

2.0 at Rex Cinema on Thursday

| Pushkar V

The film, directed by Shankar and featuring Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, saw a whopping 950-plus shows in Bengaluru alone, which included 2D and 3D versions in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film was released in 300 theatres across the state, outside of Bengaluru.

In Tamil alone (2D and 3D) versions, there were 700 shows at single-screen theatres and multiplexes, and 200 plus shows in Telugu and Hindi in Bengaluru.

Theatres ran ‘housefull’ in almost all the theatres, with tickets ranging from the nominal price of Rs 200 at single-screens to Rs 1,700 for Gold Class tickets in multiplexes, and the scene is expected to be the same for the next three days, which covers the weekend too.

A few theatres opened to morning shows, including at Rockline Mall and Manasa theatre, among others, starting as early as 4 am. Most other single-screen theatres and multiplexes across Bengaluru started screening the film at 6.30 am.

Meanwhile, Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj protested in front of Urvashi theatre, expressing disappointment over films in languages other than Kannada being given preference over Kannada films.

However, the protest proved to be a token one as it was over in 20 minutes.

While the film was a hit among people watching it at the theatres, piracy website Tamil Rockers released the film online and film-makers have requested not to support piracy.