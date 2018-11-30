Six including two women held for killing Kannada film producer over property dispute

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kengeri police on Friday arrested a gang of six including two women for killing a house owner-cum-Kannada film producer over a financial dispute. The assailants strangled him to death on Wednesday and then threw the body into an open drainage near Kengeri on the same day.

The deceased has been identified as R Ramesh Kumar Jain, (62), a resident of RPC Layout was into real estate business and also produced a couple of Kannada films.

The arrested are identified as Nazeer, Islam Pasha alias Islam, Abdul Ashim, Syed Ahamed, Mohemmed Jubair, Nazeer's wife Shabina Taj and their daughter Heena. All are residents of Bapujinagar.

A senior police officer said that Nazeer, who is into exporting business had rented Jain's house at Deepanjalinagar for ten years and had a dispute over paying rent. Meanwhile, the duo had a financial dispute as well. On November 28, Jain came to his house to collect rent and Nazeer had called his associates over phone calls and after they reached Nazeer's house they took him inside the house and smothered him on a bed after an altercation. Islam had brought his auto rickshaw and later they took the body to Dubasipalya near Kengeri to throw into Rajakaluve. As Jain did not return home till late night his son Rakesh had approached Vijayanagar police and filed a case. The passerby who found the floating body in the early hours on Friday alerted Kengeri police and came to know that it was Jain who went missing since three days and the police had found driving licence and one of the photos of him in his wallet.

Speaking to TNIE, Rakesh said that "Nazeer (52), who hails from Belagavi was buying holding materials from my father Ramesh's factory to export to other states. A five years ago he was asked to leave the house since he was not paying rent regularly and then started threatening my father. Meanwhile, Nazeer's wife Shabina and their daughter Heena started brothel business in the house and the neighbours started complaining about it. Then my father had approached a court and a notice was issued to him recently to vacate the house. Three days ago Nazeer had created a fake sale deed document in his name to claim that he has purchased the house and my father's sign was also forged. Actually the property is in the name of my grandmother and Nazeer was not aware of it. He called my father to see the sale deed document when my father went to his house on a bike. He was forced to come inside and then his gang dragged him inside the bedroom and smothered him to death", Rakesh added.

My father had produced three Kannada films including horror movie 'Naani', which had Suhasini and Jai Jagadish in the cast, Rakesh said.