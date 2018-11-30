Home Cities Bengaluru

Tech summit begins with a bang

Because of such 1st generation entrepreneurs, there is also a culture of philanthropy.

Published: 30th November 2018 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors walk past a hoarding on the first day of the Bengaluru Tech Summit at Palace Grounds on Thursday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state will soon have an Innovation Authority, a statutory body which will be chaired by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and will have over-riding powers to relax and overcome legal hurdles faced by startups engaged in innovative technologies. 

To further encourage the growth of startups in the country’s innovation capital, the government will also set up a legal framework for protection of intellectual property using blockchain-based technology which will protect ideas fit for commercialisation, Kumaraswamy said on Thursday. 

Inaugurating the 21st edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, the Chief Minister welcomed collaborations by countries participating in the summit. France, Estonia, the Netherlands as well as Australia were represented at the inauguration by senior ministers or ambassadors who spoke about the innovation ecosystem in Bengaluru. 

“There are 150 French companies which are present in Bengaluru. This shows that for French startups, Bengaluru is a preferred destination. We believe in technology used for good and India believes the same,” said Alexandre Zeigler, the French Ambassador to India. 

The theme of the summit this year is Innovation and Impact and over 10,000 visitors are expected to attend the three-day event being held at the Bangalore Palace. Over 200 startups from 11 countries are taking part in the summit. 

Talking about how Bengaluru has always been open to the idea of startups and businesses, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman Axilor Ventures said, “There is a culture of entrepreneurship in Bengaluru. Today marks the 40th anniversary of the start of Biocon. Because of such 1st generation entrepreneurs, there is also a culture of philanthropy.”

