Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Understanding AI must for cyber security’ 

Karnataka’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) will soon be laying a framework to understand emerging technologies that are driving innovations in cyber security. 

Published: 30th November 2018 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) will soon be laying a framework to understand emerging technologies that are driving innovations in cyber security. 

Ravi Kishore, CEO of CoE in Cyber Security said, it is important to understand deep machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), among other new innovations to meet the ever-changing industry needs.
 “It’s a rapidly changing ecosystem, driven by advances in technology. CS-CoE at Bengaluru will soon set forth a comprehensive plan to build this platform for cyber security technology, capability, building & innovation.”

David Hobbs, cyber security evangelist at Radware, said, “With new innovations it is extremely important for the companies to develop technologies in deep learning. In these techniques, when the right data is fed into the systems about potential security threats, they can make decisions on how to prevent hacks depending on their immediate environment without any human input.”

Meanwhile, a session was conducted where questions regarding various issues 
including a startup’s role in ethical hacking and the government’s involvement into public-private partnership , were discussed. 

Munish Sharma, Consultant, Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, asked Vinod Ganapathy, a professor at IISc, whether it was safe to give machines the liberty to decide on what to do when there is a security breach. 

In reply to this, Vinod Ganapathy said, “It would be a tough decision to take, because when it is proven that humans themselves don’t have ethics then how could we expect machines to have it? But it would be interesting to probe into this possibility.” Karnataka’s CoE now plans to include all this into its cyber security platform. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp