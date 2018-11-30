‘Understanding AI must for cyber security’ 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) will soon be laying a framework to understand emerging technologies that are driving innovations in cyber security.

Ravi Kishore, CEO of CoE in Cyber Security said, it is important to understand deep machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), among other new innovations to meet the ever-changing industry needs.

“It’s a rapidly changing ecosystem, driven by advances in technology. CS-CoE at Bengaluru will soon set forth a comprehensive plan to build this platform for cyber security technology, capability, building & innovation.”

David Hobbs, cyber security evangelist at Radware, said, “With new innovations it is extremely important for the companies to develop technologies in deep learning. In these techniques, when the right data is fed into the systems about potential security threats, they can make decisions on how to prevent hacks depending on their immediate environment without any human input.”

Meanwhile, a session was conducted where questions regarding various issues

including a startup’s role in ethical hacking and the government’s involvement into public-private partnership , were discussed.

Munish Sharma, Consultant, Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, asked Vinod Ganapathy, a professor at IISc, whether it was safe to give machines the liberty to decide on what to do when there is a security breach.

In reply to this, Vinod Ganapathy said, “It would be a tough decision to take, because when it is proven that humans themselves don’t have ethics then how could we expect machines to have it? But it would be interesting to probe into this possibility.” Karnataka’s CoE now plans to include all this into its cyber security platform.