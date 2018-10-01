Banashankari residents want area rid of rowdy menace

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of Banashankari Stage II in Bengaluru have sought help from Alok Kumar, the newly transferred Additional DG of Police (Crime), known for his tough stance against crime, to help them get rid of rowdy menace in their area.

In a letter to Kumar, ‘Residents Association’ of BBMP Ward No 180 wrote, “We are tired of the late Diwan Ali’s brothers’ and his associates creating menace." The letter accused rowdy Akbar and rowdy Asif and their gang of troubling residents by indulging in chain snatching, thefts, hafta, extortion, etc. “They also possess illegal firearms, including three pistols and live bullets, and threaten residents when questioned,” continued the letter.

Association members requested The New Indian Express to withhold the names of signatories in the letter, as they reportedly felt threatened even by the police. One member said, “When we approached the Assistant Commissioner of Police and the Inspector of our jurisdiction, he said that they were all politically ‘connected’ and that the police were helpless.” The letter also alleges that a minister makes sure that these rowdies are prevented from being arrested.

The rowdies in the area form groups near Yarab Nagar Main Road, around Banashankari area and create nuisance, the residents who spoke to The New Indian Express said. “Every alternate day there is a chain snatching or a group clash-related incident. We are scared to send our girls out in the evenings. Our only resort now is to write to Alok Kumar. Hope he does something about this,” said Noorunnisa Begum (name changed), a retired teacher.

Meanwhile, Alok Kumar told The New Indian Express, “I will take cognisance of their complaints and take needful legal action against the absconding rowdies.”

TERROR TRAIL

Diwan Ali was one of the few gangsters in Bengaluru who had earned the notoriety of using firearms to settle scores. His end came when his rivals used both lethal weapons and firearms to kill him in 2011. His brother Nayaz Ali, a key witness to his murder, was also brutally hacked to death near Ramanagara in 2015. There were nearly 36 cases registered against him including “hafta” collection from brothels and cabarets, extortion, real estate and sand mafia cases in several police stations, according to the Central Crime Branch. It was Ali’s staunch rival, a notorious history-sheeter from Siddapura called Mahim and his gang, who allegedly killed Ali.

Cops parade history-sheeters in Nelamangala

In an attempt to warn rowdy elements in and around Nelamangala, the Bengaluru Rural police paraded nearly 147 history-sheeters on Sunday. The team, led by Nelamangala Superintendent of Police T P Shivakumar, spoke to history-sheeters in the jurisdiction of Nelamangala Town, Nelamangala Rural, Madanayakanahalli, Dobbspet and Thyamagondlu police stations, and warned them to refrain from any kind of illegal activities. The rowdies were assembled at Ambedkar Grounds in Nelamangala. Bande Manja, Hadkal Harsha, were some of the rowdies who were taken to task by the SP.