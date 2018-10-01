Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore Development Authority to conduct land audit in 35 layouts, regularise encroachments to raise funds

Barring Arkavathy and Kempe Gowda Layouts which are the new ones, the present audit will cover the remaining 35 layouts, he added.

A land audit will be conducted by the authority across 35 layouts to gather all details pertaining to its properties so that the total land in its possession can be assessed.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:The first step towards regularisation of encroachments on land belonging to the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has been initiated. A land audit will be conducted by the authority across 35 layouts to gather all details pertaining to its properties so that the total land in its possession can be assessed. After the previous half-done effort in this connection attempted in 2012, it has embarked on the mega exercise again.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a senior BDA official said that many parcels of lands in BDA layouts lay unutilised and some portions of them have been encroached upon. "We are working on an action plan to regularise all the encroachments in our layouts. The file in this connection had been sent to the Cabinet and its sub-committee had asked us for certain details pertaining to our lands. This is why we are going in for this mega land audit that will help us assess the land in our possession across all our layouts," he said.

BDA had appointed five agencies to conduct a similar audit in all its 56 layouts between 2012 and 2015. "However, the job was half done and abandoned midway by some agencies. The audit of only 19 layouts was finally readied. Among them are the Authority's layouts in Visvesvaraiah Layout, Anjanpura, Banashankari and RMV IInd Stage," the official said.

Barring Arkavathy and Kempe Gowda Layouts which are the new ones, the present audit will cover the remaining 35 layouts, he added.Tenders have been called for in this connection. "We have received only one bidder for the technical bid. The financial bid has not yet been opened. We have sent the file to the BDA Commissioner to take a final call on whether just one bidder needs to be accepted," another top official said.

Within six months of the contract being awarded, the audit would be ready. "It went on too long last time but we have set stringent timelines this time around," he added.The identification of encroachments and the huge amounts that are likely to levied on encroachers to regularise them could prove to be big money spinner for cash-strapped BDA.

Asked for at least a rough estimate of the land in BDA's possession and the acres which have have been encroached, a top official told TNIE, "No one really knows. That is the reason why this massive audit is being undertaken," he said. Another official seconded this statement.

