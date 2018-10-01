Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru police clueless on robbers who stole from actor Vinod Raj

An investigation officer also said that the CCTV camera near the crime spot was not in working condition for a few days, so the police could not get any crucial evidence.

Actor Vinod Raj was in the car when the miscreants diverted his attention

BENGALURU: After three days, Nelamangala Town police have no clues about the miscreants who diverted the attention of actor Vinod Raj and stole Rs 1 lakh from his car. A senior police officer said that CCTV footage is being verified, but there are no clues so far.

An investigation officer also said that the CCTV camera near the crime spot was not in working condition for a few days, so the police could not get any crucial evidence.

On Friday, two men had diverted the attention of the Vinod Raj, by slashing the rear tyre of his car, and stealing the money kept inside. Vinod Raj told TNIE, "The police had called me on Saturday to conduct spot mahazar, where I found out that a robbery had taken place at nearby petrol bunk just a day before the accused targeted me." He further added that he had full faith that the police would solve the case soon.

Sources in the police station said that many cases are yet to be solved since staff do not have time to track the investigations, as they have to do routine security duty for VVIP and VIP almost everyday. They also said that senior officers do not visit crime spots and it leads to a loss of interest in the investigation.

Meanwhile, on September 25, a gang of men had barged inside a petrol bunk on a highway near Babikere village, and robbed `1.5 lakh. Police have found no clues so far.

