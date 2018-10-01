Bengaluru’s flex menace captured in dark comedy short film

Sridevi S By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of youngsters from a slum are eager to get their photos printed for the first time on a flex being put up to wish the area corporator a happy birthday just to ‘maintain some level in the area’. On a parallel track, a drunk corporate employee is on a mission to make Bengaluru flex-free overnight on a weekend. Though they come from different classes, they have one common issue – suffering from identity crisis. When they faceoff, a laughter riot follows. That’s Bhoota Missing for you.

The students of Abhinayataranga — an acting school in Bengaluru — have produced this 10-minute short film. The short film, which is a dark comedy, is available on YouTube. It is creating a huge buzz on social media and has been getting an overwhelming response from the audience. Shashank Sohgal, who had earlier created a buzz with Phatinga, has directed the short film. He says, “I was sick of the flex and banner menace in Bengaluru and always wanted to make a film on the issue. But just a few days ago, the High Court ordered its removal. Meanwhile, I was a part of a filmmaking workshop at Abhinayataranga, and as part of the course, students had to make a short film. So we thought this is the ideal time to make a movie on flex banners.”

“We chose 10 students to be a part of the film and it was shot in two days. The students got all the necessary permissions as it was mostly shot indoors. We have tried to make it as entertaining as possible,” he adds.