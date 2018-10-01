Home Cities Bengaluru

Businessman arrested for rape threat to woman

Tilak Nagar police on Sunday arrested a biker for allegedly abusing a 26-year-old woman while forcing her to jump a traffic signal.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tilak Nagar police on Sunday arrested a biker for allegedly abusing a 26-year-old woman while forcing her to jump a traffic signal.The arrested is Chandrashekar, (42), a resident of Katriguppe and a businessman.

Police said that on Saturday Chandrashekar was passing Tilak Nagar and the woman was driving towards Bannerghatta when both of them stopped at a signal. Chandrashekar was on his bike behind the car and asked the woman to move the vehicle since there was a free left turn. As she did not respond to him, he started abusing her and followed her car for a while.

She alleged in the complaint that Chandrashekar threatened her by saying “jump the signal and move your car or else I will rape you.” She had clicked a photo of the biker along with his vehicle and shared this with the police while filing a case. Based on this information, Chandrashekar was arrested.

During interrogation Chandrashekar told the police that it was the woman who abused him instead of moving her car. He added that he had used the word rape in the course of the argument, but not as a threat. He was taken into judicial custody.

Soon after the arrest, the woman approached the police to withdraw the complaint as she did not want any action against the biker. The police, however, told her that she would have to go to court to withdraw the case.   The woman, a resident of Bannerughatta, works as a photographer in a private firm. She was returning from her relative’s house when the incident took place.

