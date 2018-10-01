Panathur residents, kids join hands to clean roads

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Around 150 Panathur residents cleaned a 1km stretch from VIBGYOR School to Purohit Supermarket on Sunday morning. The cleaning drive started at 8.30am and ended at 11am.

Tushar Kanta Parija, a resident of Panathur, said, "Around 150 local residents along with women from the Brahmakumari's meditation centre, government school children and BBMP staffers cleaned the Panathur road. We cleared footpaths of obstructions and even disinfected the area."

Children were seen donning their school uniforms even on a Sunday and holding placards with Swachh Bharat Abhiyan slogans. Around 10 BBMP pourakarmikas were also present along with Varthur ward corporator.