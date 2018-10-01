Home Cities Bengaluru

University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering hopes for accreditation by technical board soon

Accreditation by the NBA is increasingly being seen as a requirement by technical colleges to enhance the quality of education.

Published: 01st October 2018 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru's University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), the oldest engineering college in the state, may be graded by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) next year, for the first time. This marks a major effort to enhance quality of its courses and move forward with the times.

Accreditation by the NBA is increasingly being seen as a requirement by technical colleges to enhance the quality of education. The government, both central and in the state, have asked technical institutions to go for NBA accreditation. While a number of private colleges in the city and state have got themselves accredited by the agency, government colleges are still far behind.

Colleges have to, however, fulfil a number of requirements before they are eligible for accreditation by the NBA. Presently, the UVCE has already brought in the credit-based points system (CBPS) instead of the normal grading system, in fulfilment of NBA parameters.

CBPS is a grading system that comprises core, elective/minor or skill-based courses. The courses will be evaluated using the cumulative grade point average (CGPA). The aim is to provide a holistic and more broad-based education.

Professor KB Raja, head, Electronics and Communication Engineering, UVCE, says, “Our college has introduced the CBPS for all its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. This is one of the major requirements in order to be graded by the NBA. Other courses under Bangalore University (UVCE is affiliated to BU) already have the CBPS system.”

Another major requirement is an optimum student to staff ratio. Presently, UVCE has a teaching staff strength of 100 against the required 175. “The All India Council for Technical Education (that governs all technical institutes in the country) recently changed the staff-student ratio from 1:15 to 1:20, making it easier for UVCE to fulfil the staff requirement. In the last syndicate meeting, there was also a lot of talk and planning on filling up vacant posts, so we are hopeful of fulfilling this requirement too. We are confident about NBA accreditation by next year,” he adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering National Board of Accreditation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament