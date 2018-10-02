Actor Duniya Vijay gets bail after ten days in jail

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A sessions court on Monday granted bail to actor Vijay alias Duniya Vijay and three of his associates in connection with assault on gym trainer Maruthi Gowda. Vijay and his associates allegedly hit Gowda at Ambedkar Bhavan in Vasanthnagar on September 22. They were directed to produce `1 lakh bond and two sureties each.

The judge told Vijay that he has to be a role model for his fans, and not to repeat such an act in future. The judge after observing the arguments granted bail to Vijay and his associates Gym Prasad, Mani and Vijay’s driver Prasad. He asked the accused to cooperate with the investigation, and not to tamper with the evidence and influence the witness.

Vijay was arrested by High Grounds police soon after the incident, and he has spent ten days in the Parappana Agrahara Central prison. On September 26, Vijay’s bail plea was rejected by the magistrate court since the victim Gowda was not in a condition to give statement. Vijay’s advocate had subsequently filed an appeal before the sessions court. Gowda’s uncle Panipuri Kitti had filed the case alleging that his nephew Gowda attended a bodybuilding competition at Dr B R Ambedkar Bhavan along with three participants from his gym. Around 10.45 pm, Vijay abused and assaulted Gowda after kidnapping him in his SUV.