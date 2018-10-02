Auto driver misbehaves with woman, Bengaluru police launch manhunt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old woman has filed a complaint with the Bengaluru City police over a social networking site alleging that an auto driver misbehaved and passed lewd and derogatory comments at her while she was drinking coffee at the Garuda Mall.

In her complaint, she alleged that when confronted, the auto driver proceeded to say that he could stare at her and even remove his pants if he wanted. A case has been filed at Ashoknagar police station and police are looking out for the accused.

The woman, who works in a private firm, alleged in the complaint that around 5.30 pm, she along with her friend had come out from the mall and were drinking coffee near the steps. That is when the auto driver came there and stopped his auto. He was continuously staring at her and also passed some comments. She was embarrassed and went to question his behaviour after which he started arguing with her.

Shocked by his reply, she recorded a video and also clicked a picture of him before posting it on social media to bring it to the notice of the city police. She also claimed that traffic police were standing nearby and she approached them to complain about the auto drivers behaviour. The driver who noticed this, managed to flee the scene.

Based on information and details o the vehicle recorded by the woman, police are looking out for the accused.Two days ago Tilak Nagar arrested a businessman Chandrashekar who allegedly abused a 26-year-old woman while waiting at a traffic signal near Bannerghatta Road.

The victim had complained to the police alleging that Chandrashekar was riding a bike and she was driving a car and had stopped at the signal. The biker who came behind the car asked her to move the car since there was a free left turn. As she did not respond to him, he started abusing her and allegedly threatened to rape her.