Corruption, transparency course at Bengaluru Central University soon

The course will create awareness about the ethical questions when dealing with corruption cases, adds Janardhan.

Published: 02nd October 2018 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 05:33 AM

Students at Bangalore Central University PIC: Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If everything falls in place, management students of Bangalore Central University (BCU) will become trendsetters for other institutions in the country with the introduction of a course in transparency and corruption next year.

Professor K Janardhan, director, Canara Bank School of Management Studies, says, “We will introduce at least four modules of this course, one for each semester of the postgraduate course. Students, and people in general, should study the impact of corruption, and how negative it is to the progress of an organsiation and the nation as a whole. This is especially important in businesses and the corporate world. We are presently collecting content and inputs for starting the course, as well as designing projects and internships. We want to start the course next year,” he says.

The course will create awareness about the ethical questions when dealing with corruption cases, adds Janardhan. “We want students to study specific issues and the magnitude of particular cases. Students from our department join corporates or start their own businesses, and it is important for them to know
the grave nature of corruption, understand it, and possibly prevent it,” says Janardhan
The department has been a member of the United Nation’s Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME) since 2011. They have been piloting PRME’s anti-corruption module in their MBA curriculum for a while.

The department also wants to establish  a centre to monitor all things related to transparency studies, says Janardhan. A survey will be conducted where students of the department will be asked about various aspects of the courses and what they would like to study as part of it.

Management university soon

Bangalore Central University is also working on submitting a proposal to establish a university for leadership and management. "We plan to take the help of academicians, business leaders and other stakeholders so that various models can be considered. We are open to all ideas," says professor K Janardhan, director, Canara Bank School of Management Studies. If established, the management university will be the first university dedicated management education in the country.

