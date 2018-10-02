Home Cities Bengaluru

Khadi Saturdays for students of this Bengaluru college

Seshadripuram Degree College, which is one of the oldest colleges in the city, has made it mandatory for students and staff to wear khadi once a week.

Published: 02nd October 2018 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Of over 600 degree colleges functioning in Bengaluru, this particular college stands out for its love for ‘khadi’. Seshadripuram Degree College, which is one of the oldest colleges in the city, has made it mandatory for students and staff to wear khadi once a week. They wear khadi dress on all Saturdays. The aim is to spread Gandhiji’s concept of self-reliance and make them understand the value of the cottage industry. 

“Students did not show much enthusiasm initially. But when they saw teachers donning khadi clothes, they also followed suit. Now, all the students wear khadi uniforms with pride every Saturday,” said a faculty member at the degree college located in Seshadripuram.

“Never we thought khadi dress could be so comfortable. If the idea of mandatory khadi uniforms is replicated across the country, it will help strengthen Indian economy greatly,” said a student at Seshadripuram degree college.

“This is a small effort on our part to spread the message of Mahatma Gandhi. In this age of gadgets, it is our responsibility to make students understand the importance of Swadeshi factor,” said W P Krishna, honorary general secretary of Seshadripuram Education Trust.

Mandatory khadi at govt colleges likely
The state government is also planning to introduce khadi dress at colleges. “After Dasara, I will discuss with my department officials about introducing khadi dress once a week at all higher education institutions across the state,” said higher education minister GT Devegowda. He appreciated Seshadripuram group of institutions and Hubballi-based Karnataka State Law University for leading the way. Mandatory khadi dress rule is in place at all affiliated colleges of Karnataka State Law University and all institutions run by the Seshadripuram Education Trust.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Khadi D V Gundappa Mahatma Gandhi Seshadripuram Degree College

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC