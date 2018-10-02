MBA graduate ends life at friend’s house  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 36-year-old MBA graduate committed suicide by hanging at his friend’s house at Allalasandra near Yelahanka on Sunday night.The deceased is Sathosh Kumar, a native of Bagalkot, who had come to the city for a job interview. He was living at his friend’s house for the past one week. Police said Kumar had attended an interview at a private company on Friday but failed to get the job. Since he was unemployed for months he was in depression.

On Sunday morning he packed his belongings and couriered it home. His body was found by his friend Rudrappa. The body was handed over to the family members after postmortem.If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress, help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10am to 10pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani which is

available 24/7.

