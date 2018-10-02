No government-run university from Karnataka in Swachh Campus Ranking list  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite having over 28 government-run universities in the state, none of them marked their presence in the top five positions in “Swachh Campus Ranking 2018”, released by the Union Ministry for Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Monday, at New Delhi. As per the list, no state-run university from the Karnataka scored a position in the top five ranks.

Interestingly, some of the government-run universities in the state did not even bother to apply. A top official of one of the state universities told The New Indian Express, “We were not aware about this ranking at all so we did not apply.” However, in the University (residential) category, two private higher education institutions managed to bag third and sixth rank.

KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research in Belagavi bagged the third spot, while Reva University in Bengaluru stood sixth. In the residential colleges' category, St Aloysius College, Mangaluru, secured the third rank.

The ranking was awarded in several categories like state government universities, private residential universities, private colleges, non-residential universities, technical institutions etc. The first rank under the state-run universities went to Maharshi Dayanand University in Haryana and Guru Nanak Dev University, Punjab stood second, third rank went to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in New Delhi. The fourth rank was bagged by Alagappa University, Tamil Nadu and the fifth rank went to Acharya Nagarjuna University in Andhra Pradesh.