Home Cities Bengaluru

No government-run university from Karnataka in Swachh Campus Ranking list  

Interestingly, some of the government-run universities in the state did not even bother to apply.

Published: 02nd October 2018 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite having over 28 government-run universities in the state, none of them marked their presence in the top five positions in “Swachh Campus Ranking 2018”, released by the Union Ministry for Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Monday, at New Delhi. As per the list, no state-run university from the Karnataka scored a position in the top five ranks.

Interestingly, some of the government-run universities in the state did not even bother to apply. A top official of one of the state universities told The New Indian Express, “We were not aware about this ranking at all so we did not apply.” However, in the University (residential) category, two private higher education institutions managed to bag third and sixth rank. 

KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research in Belagavi bagged the third spot, while Reva University in Bengaluru stood sixth. In the residential colleges' category, St Aloysius College, Mangaluru, secured the third rank.

The ranking was awarded in several categories like state government universities, private residential universities, private colleges, non-residential universities, technical institutions etc. The first rank under the state-run universities went to Maharshi Dayanand University in Haryana and Guru Nanak Dev University, Punjab stood second, third rank went to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in New Delhi. The fourth rank was bagged by Alagappa University, Tamil Nadu and the fifth rank went to Acharya Nagarjuna University in Andhra Pradesh. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Swachh Campus Ranking Ministry for Human Resource Development

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC