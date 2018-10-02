Home Cities Bengaluru

Robbery case: Cops smell a rat, reach Tamil Nadu for clues

The victim and his friend Anand were picked up in an Innova and were driven towards the railway track in Devanahalli.

Bengaluru police

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Devanahalli police have sent a team of police officers to Tamil Nadu to find clues about the suspects in a recent dacoity case in which a former CRPF employee was robbed of a pistol and 10 live bullets.The dacoits, dressed in police uniforms, came in a Mahindra Bolero Jeep (usually used by police) and abducted the ex-CRPF employee and his friend, assaulted them, before driving them away from the city and throwing them out on the highway.

“We have sent a team to check the background of the victim as well as we suspect that it could be more than just a case of dacoity,” said an officer, adding it is not clear yet why the victim was carrying so many bullets with him. 

Dharanidaran, a 49-year-old resident of Tirupattur in Tamilnadu, was reportedly going to meet two men, who were going to introduce him to a business deal. One of the duo, Vijay, had asked the victim to meet him near the airport. 

The victim and his friend Anand were picked up in an Innova and were driven towards the railway track in Devanahalli. Soon, a Mahindra Bolero jeep bearing a police sticker and men in police uniform intercepted the vehicle. 

“The ‘cops’ pulled us out and started assaulting us,” the victim alleged in his complaint. 
After throwing his friend out of the car, they made demands for money from Dharanidaran. When he told them that he did not have any money, they robbed his pistol, 10 live bullets, mobile, 5,000 cash and pistol licence, before throwing him out as well.

Tamil Nadu Robbery case Devanahalli police

