Teen pedals his way to dreams

Published: 02nd October 2018 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: He’s only in his teens, but he’s got his goals chalked out. 18-year-old Johnson S, who has already participated and won the Bengaluru Bicycle Championship has dreams to make it big at the national and international circuit. In addition, he is working doubly hard to make a niche for himself in competitive cycling.

It’s been a long journey for Johnson, whose father is a coolie, mother a homemaker, and brother is into office management at a physiological therapy centre. Having finished his schooling at St Patrick’s Public School, he went on to pursue engineering from Al-Khateeb Polytechnic College, but dropped out due to high tuition fee, and eventually took up a diploma in office management, which he is currently pursuing. It was around this time that his brother who used to volunteer for the ‘Tour of the Nilgiris’ annual races, introduced him to professional cycling. He undertook a few races in district-level competitions and developed a passion for the sport.

“In 2012 my brother had just come back from a work stint at the Tour of Nilgiris. He told me about competitive cycling and I was immediately hooked,” says Johnson.

At the same time, he met Kiran Kumar Raju, a two-time Mountain Bike (MTB) Indian National Champion and a Super Randonneur, who agreed to take him on and mentor him, which he has been doing ever since. “I owe a big deal to Deepak Majipatil, co-founder of the Tour of Nilgiris. He gave me my first proper racing cycle, a Trek 4300 and extended support in every possible way,” says Johnson on whose request the cycle company has further sponsored a brand new bike.

He is also a ranked NCC cadet in the air force division, where Kiran constantly advises and guides him on how to balance this dangerous sporting career alongside his studies.

