Bengaluru: Escort steals gold worth Rs 2 lakh from man

Following his complaint that was filed on Sunday, the police have registered an FIR under Section 380 of the IPC and are on the lookout for the accused woman. 

Published: 03rd October 2018 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 09:25 AM

By M G Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 29-year-old private company employee, who had approached an escort service seeking company for the evening, woke up to a rude shock the next morning as the woman had left his house with his gold valuables. Surya (name changed), who works in the marketing team of a private company, spent Saturday night with the woman. As per the plan, he picked her up from Gunjur Road and took her to his flat located in Gunjur Palya in Varthur.

“It was around 9.30pm when we reached my flat. We both had drinks for some time and I was feeling very sleepy due to excessive consumption of alcohol. I had slept off and woke up around 2am. The woman was not there in the flat. I looked for her in the premises and this is when I realised that she was not there. A 55-gram gold chain worth around Rs 2 lakh, which I had kept next to the cot, was stolen by the woman,” Surya stated in the police complaint.

Following his complaint that was filed on Sunday, the police have registered an FIR under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the IPC and are on the lookout for the accused woman. 

“Initially, the complainant was hesitant to share details about the case. When we questioned him, he admitted that he was looking for female company on various websites and had met the accused woman on a particular website. But he has no details about the woman except for her phone number.

We are checking for her details on the website, where the advertisement was posted by the escort service. The complainant had availed the service after making a payment,” the police said.“Once the accused is traced, we will also arrest the people who are running the escort service,” police added.

