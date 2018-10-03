Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Woman abused me first, says arrested auto driver

The woman had alleged that the auto driver Syed Mahib stared at her while she was standing outside the Mall on Sunday evening and also passed lewd comments.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Ashoknagar police on Tuesday arrested Syed Mahib, a 28-year-old auto driver, who allegedly misbehaved with a woman in front of Garuda Mall. The woman on Monday had posted a complaint to the city police through a social networking site. The woman had alleged that the auto driver stared at her while she was standing outside the Mall on Sunday evening and also passed lewd comments.

Mahib, a resident of JJ Nagar, told the police that she provoked him by abusing when he parked his auto in front of the mall. The woman allegedly passed comments on him that he had no manners how to park vehicles on busy roads, he said.

When he questioned her she started abusing him and then he got angry and replied to her that he would behave the way he wished.  Ashoknagar police had detained two of Mahib’s relatives before he was nabbed at his house in the late last night. Later Mahib was released on station bail.  

