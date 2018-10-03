Home Cities Bengaluru

Central Crime Branch sleuths nab two, seize drugs worth Rs 4 lakh

Sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) have arrested two men from Kerala on charges of drug peddling and seized psychotropic drugs worth `4 lakh.

Published: 03rd October 2018 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

drugs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) have arrested two men from Kerala on charges of drug peddling and seized psychotropic drugs worth Rs 4 lakh.The accused have been identified as Balu alias Balagopala (27), a resident of HSR Layout, and Sanoj (28), a resident of Haralur. Both hailed from Thrissur. 

Police said that they received tip-off that four youth were trying to sell drugs near Udupi Palace Hotel in HSR Layout second sector, on Monday.

The police swung into action and rushed to the spot. On the pretext of buying narcotics from them, the decoy confirmed that they were in possession of drugs. Immediately, two were arrested while two of them managed to escape.“Four grams of MDMA, 54 Ecstasy tablets weighing 24 grams and five kilos of ganja leaves were seized from the arrested persons,” the police added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Central Crime Branch Psychotropic drugs Drug peddling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur