Central Crime Branch sleuths nab two, seize drugs worth Rs 4 lakh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) have arrested two men from Kerala on charges of drug peddling and seized psychotropic drugs worth Rs 4 lakh.The accused have been identified as Balu alias Balagopala (27), a resident of HSR Layout, and Sanoj (28), a resident of Haralur. Both hailed from Thrissur.

Police said that they received tip-off that four youth were trying to sell drugs near Udupi Palace Hotel in HSR Layout second sector, on Monday.

The police swung into action and rushed to the spot. On the pretext of buying narcotics from them, the decoy confirmed that they were in possession of drugs. Immediately, two were arrested while two of them managed to escape.“Four grams of MDMA, 54 Ecstasy tablets weighing 24 grams and five kilos of ganja leaves were seized from the arrested persons,” the police added.