Cyber Crime Branch to launch comprehensive presentation to curb crime

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Only last week, the Cyber Crime Branch (CCB) of the city police met a software analyst at an MNC. She had been cheated of more than Rs 50,000 through phishing and was clueless about how to register a complaint, what she can hope to get from the complaint and how long it would take. Police officers say that they see more than a 100 such cases a week, where highly educated and placed individuals do not know how to deal with the increasing instances of cybercrime.

To help victims, the department is launching a comprehensive guide for victims on their Facebook page. The department is also coming up with a two-minute movie with the help of public and celebrities for increased awareness.

“The number of crimes in the Internet world is increasing every day. We believe that the menace can be managed with a high level of awareness coupled with a few good habits. We see many educated people come to us with zero knowledge of cyber crimes,” said a senior police officer.

In an attempt to help victims and to spread awareness, the department is launching a comprehensive presentation of the same on their Facebook page and website. “This is to help those who feel that they are too small to matter and choose to remain clueless in terms of crimes that can be committed online,” explained the officer.

The department has the uphill task of trying to create awareness about various types of cyber crimes that are coming to light. Comprehensive presentation will include information and guidelines of all crimes that come under cyber crime including major ones like phishing, facebook stalking, matrimonial cheating, fake shopping sites etc.

Cybercriminals rely on our laziness and depend on our bad habits to make us vulnerable. Replacing bad habits with good habits isn’t difficult, it’s just a matter of re-training yourself, explains the officer.

“There are very few steps that should be followed to change your habits. This can help you prevent from being conned. Despite our information and awareness many of them do not consider to be safe and end up becoming victims,” said the officer.

PractiSe selfie Awareness

Photos shared online can reveal a wealth of information. Landmarks or distinctive architectural features can pinpoint a location, even if you have stripped geotagging data from the photo. A vehicle licence plate, a security badge, a keypad (with dirty keys showing which ones are used in the code), company logo – this is all key information that is often ignored when framing a photo.

Bring your own tools

Don’t use those business work centres available in hotels and convention centres for anything confidential (checking email, ordering online, accessing client documents, logging into extranet portals, etc.). Bring your own laptop and Internet hotspot. Be in control of your own security.

USE INTERNET WITH CAUTION

Avoid unsecured wireless. Stay on cellular network whenever possible and avoid public networks like airports, coffee shops, restaurants, etc.