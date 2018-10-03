Home Cities Bengaluru

Debris blocking stormwater drain in Halasuru has residents fearing flooding

Residents of Ulsoor have been complaining about debris being dumped at the rajakaluve, or stormwater drain, near Ulsoor lake.

Debris seen blocking stormwater drain in Halasuru  Shriram BN

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Residents of Ulsoor have been complaining about debris being dumped at the rajakaluve, or stormwater drain, near Ulsoor lake. Now, resident welfare association (RWA) members speak to City Express on how this debris can affect theirs, and several other localities.  

“There is no signboard indicating who is responsible for the debris. It has been a week and they don't realise that if it rains heavily, the channel can get flooded, since this is the main drainage where all the excess rainwater flows through,” says an RWA member. According to residents, there is also some road work going on in the area, which has been causing a block in traffic due to two JCBs that are seen from 7am onwards. 

“I walk every day around the lake, and every morning in the past week, a JCB has been present, pushing all the debris into the stormwater drain (SWD). This can cause serious damage if it rains heavily. Almost a quarter of the city will be affected, since this is the main drainage channel,” says another member.Last year in October, residents said that cars were damaged in their apartment basements after the area got flooded. “We are expecting the same problem to occur again this year,” says an RWA member, adding, “The SWD should be kept clear at all times.” 

On speaking to BBMP corporator, Halasuru ward, Saravana, we learnt that there is sanitary line work going on in the area, which may take another 15 days time to complete. “It is an underground tunnel, and all the legal papers are with the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB),” he says. He also added that work is being done inside the SWD as well, but declined to further comment on the issue.

Dr Navneet Motreja, a resident of the area, lost two of his cars last year due to flooding. “Every year, they say they will clear the area and that prime locations should have a functioning sanitation and drainage systems. Last year, I incurred losses of up to `5 lakh when my cars got damaged.

Two months ago, after heavy monsoon rains, I had to park the cars somewhere else to avoid damage again,” he says, adding that taxpayers are paying the price for the corporation not doing its job.BWSSB Chief Engineer-in-charge Nithyanand Kumar was unavailable for comment on the sanitary line work.

‘Gives way to vector-borne diseases’
Dr Navneet Motreja, resident of Halasuru, explains that while attending house-calls last year during the floods, he saw 300 cases of vector-borne diseases, out of which 150 cases were reported in his locality alone. This, he says, is due to the flooding in the area. “There was a sharp rise in the number of cases seen last year, which is a cause for concern for residents in the area,” he says.

