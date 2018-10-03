Foot-over-bridge connecting BMTC, KSRTC to Namma Metro to be inaugurated

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This Thursday, Namma Metro commuters will finally get to start using the foot over-bridge (FOB) connecting the Metro station to the bus terminals of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). The much-delayed bridge will finally be inaugurated on Thursday, confirmed Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation officials.

The bridge will help passengers change between both modes of transport easily. While construction was completed a few months ago, the inauguration had been delayed for this much awaited project.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will official declare the FOB to be open on Thursday and will also inaugurate a new entry point to the Metro station.

BMRCL will also put into operation its second six-coach Metro train on Thursday. This will also operate on the Purple line.While the set of three coaches, to be attached to an existing train, was delivered by the BEML in the first week of September, BMRCL had targeted September-end launch. However, the process of integration of the coaches and subsequent testing took a little longer than planned.

The six-coach trains, with a capacity of 2000 passengers, are a welcome upgrade that commuters have been clamouring for since a long time. With Namma Metro running jam-packed during peak hours on weekdays, the conversion of all three-car trains to six cars has been one of the most vocal demands of passengers. “BMRCL plans to finish this project latest by the end of the next year,” said an official.

