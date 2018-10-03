Home Cities Bengaluru

Foot-over-bridge connecting BMTC, KSRTC to Namma Metro to be inaugurated

The much-awaited Foot-over-bridge (FOB) will connect the bus stations to Namma Metro providing for a seamless inter-modal connection.

Published: 03rd October 2018 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Metro image used for representation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This Thursday, Namma Metro commuters will finally get to start using the foot over-bridge (FOB) connecting the Metro station to the bus terminals of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). The much-delayed bridge will finally be inaugurated on Thursday, confirmed Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation officials. 

The bridge will help passengers change between both modes of transport easily. While construction was completed a few months ago, the inauguration had been delayed for this much awaited project. 

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will official declare the FOB to be open on Thursday and will also inaugurate a new entry point to the Metro station. 

BMRCL will also put into operation its second six-coach Metro train on Thursday. This will also operate on the Purple line.While the set of three coaches, to be attached to an existing train, was delivered by the BEML in the first week of September, BMRCL had targeted September-end launch. However, the process of integration of the coaches and subsequent testing took a little longer than planned.

The six-coach trains, with a capacity of 2000 passengers, are a welcome upgrade that commuters have been clamouring for since a long time. With Namma Metro running jam-packed during peak hours on weekdays, the conversion of all three-car trains to six cars has been one of the most vocal demands of passengers. “BMRCL plans to finish this project latest by the end of the next year,” said an official.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru railway station overbridge inauguration metro station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices