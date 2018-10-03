Overbridge at Bengaluru railway station to be finally inaugurated

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This Thursday, Namma Metro commuters will finally get to start using the foot overbridge (FOB) connecting the Metro station to the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna railway station. The much-delayed bridge will finally be inaugurated on Thursday, confirmed Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation officials.

The bridge will help both Metro and Rail passengers to commute easily and will be connected with the railway bridge at KSR station which connects all platforms. Second 6-coach Metro train to hit tracks tomorrow. BMRCL will also put into operation its second six-coach Metro train on Thursday. This will also operate on the Purple line.

While the set of three coaches, to be attached to an existing train, was delivered by the BEML in the first week of September, BMRCL had targeted September-end launch. However, the process of integration of the coaches and subsequent testing took a little longer than planned.

The six-coach trains, with a capacity of 2000 passengers, are a welcome upgrade that commuters have been clamouring for since a long time. With Namma Metro running jam-packed during peak hours on weekdays, the conversion of all three-car trains to six cars has been one of the most vocal demands of passengers. “BMRCL plans to finish this project latest by the end of the next year,” said an official.