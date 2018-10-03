Home Cities Bengaluru

Rural teachers to learn Singapore Maths model

Over 1,500 government school teachers from the city will visit schools located in rural Karnataka to train teachers on new and innovative ways of teaching Mathematics and Science subjects.

Published: 03rd October 2018 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 1,500 government school teachers from the city will visit schools located in rural Karnataka to train teachers on new and innovative ways of teaching Mathematics and Science subjects. The master trainers will make the teachers in rural areas familiar with the Singaporean style of learning/teaching, which focuses on a lot of activities.

“Parikrma Humanity Foundation, in association with the Singapore International Foundation (SIF), has trained all these 1,500 government teachers belonging to 300 schools from the city,” said Shukla Bose, founder CEO of Parikrma Humanity Foundation.

“The training in rural areas will be initially restricted to primary school teachers only,” Shukla added.
“I never thought that even Mathematics could be learnt without the use of blackboards. After attending the recent training sessions, I am able to teach my students several new techniques to learn Maths and Science in an easy manner. I just cannot wait to share my knowledge with the rural counterparts,” said a teacher at a government primary school located in Malleswaram.

