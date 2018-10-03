Home Cities Bengaluru

Textbooks of Classes 1 to 12 to be digitised soon  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state Department of Public Libraries has decided to digitise the textbooks of Classes 1 to 12 in the state. It signed an MOU with a Kerala-based not-for-profit organisation in this regard.
Sai Sanjeevani Charitable Trust, a Kerala-based organisation which has digitised thousands of school textbooks and books for competitive examinations, will now digitise textbooks in Karnataka where students can access the digital content free of cost.

In the first phase, around 30 libraries in districts, 27 in city, 200 under BBMP and 176 at taluk level will be digitised. This is part of digitising 433 public libraries. Explaining this, Satish Kumar S Hosamani, director, Department of Public Libraries, said, “This digitisation includes NCERT textbooks from Classes to 1 to 10 in the state.”

The MoU specifies that the role of the trust is also to provide e-books and videos for overall development of the children. Officials also said that they will provide a mock test platform for the students to prepare for competitive exams.

These e-libraries will have e-books to help students prepare for competitive examinations such as the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, Common Entrance Test, KAS and UPSC examinations. 
Also, 100 international journals will be available in digitised format.

