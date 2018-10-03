Two city railway platforms to be extended soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Long-distance and daily passenger train commuters will be greeted by longer platforms at two suburban railway stations in the Bengaluru division of the South Western Railway (SWR). Baiyappanahalli Railway Station's platform extension will be completed in one-and-a-half months, while Carmelaram Railway Station, on the Hosur line, will see platform expansion in three months. With more 24-coach trains being used, the extension will help commuters, and ensure that coaches don't spill over, as is the case now.

“The two platforms at Baiyappanahalli were only 350 metres-long each till now, and it will be soon extended to cover 400-metres, by mid-November. This helps the station platform receive the whole 24-coach train without some coaches trailing behind on the tracks. The two platforms at Carmelaram Station will be increased from 200-250 metres to 400 metres. People get off on the tracks and climb aboard the platform or the other way round right now,” says E Vijaya, chief public relations officer (CPRO), SWR.

This small extension will make a big difference, believes Krishna Prasad, member of Karnataka Railway Vedike, a group that campaigns for better train services. “SWR is using 20 to 24 coach trains now, as compared to earlier when trains had only 10 to 12 coaches. Even MEMU trains have been converted from eight to 12 coaches as a part of the Suburban Rail Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed last year. For example, the Marikuppam passenger train, which leaves Bengaluru early in the morning, is 12 coaches-long, and trains going to Hindpur are running with 16 coaches,” Krishna says.

“At present, the platform is short and can accommodate only 10 coaches. It is difficult for those carrying luggage and the old, infirm or children to get off or board the trains. Some get off on the stones lying on the track and walk to the station. Platform extension is part of passenger amenities,” he adds.This also means that more train services can halt at these stations. Somanayakkanpatti Station in the Bengaluru division, will also see platform extension within three months, the CPRO informs.