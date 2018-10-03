Home Cities Bengaluru

Will ensure city becomes Rama Rajya, says CM H D Kumaraswamy

H D Kumaraswamy. (File Photo | EPS)

BENGALURU:  Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that he wanted to ensure Bengaluru becomes a ‘Rama Rajya’ on the lines of the idea of a safe and peaceful society made popular by Mahatma Gandhi. Kumaraswamy was speaking at the 150th Gandhi Jayanti celebrations at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday. He said that currently many anti-social activities were taking place in the city including some gambling centres running without permission.

Encroachment of public and private properties too is prevalent. Public, especially senior citizens, are cheated by others illegally taking over their properties. Chain snatching cases too are rampant. “We have posted efficient officers in Bengaluru. I have directed them not to bind to any pressure and just go ahead and catch the culprit. There is no need to bring such cases to my notice. Rowdy activities should come down,” he said.

He said he has directed the authorities concerned to install CCTV cameras in each and every street. “We are celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhiji, who dreamt for a peaceful and safer country. We want to make our city livable. Gandhi had once said if a woman walks in the night without fear, then we have achieved swarajya (freedom). We want to walk in this direction,” he said. 

He also remembered Lal Bahadur Shastri who had called for ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’. Shastry always said farmers are the backbone of the country. “We have announced to waive farmers’ loans and have waived `45,000 crore. It cannot be done in a day or two. It will be done in the coming days gradually. But even today, there are a few farmer suicides, which hurts me. We are ready to give any assistance to the farmers,” he said. 
 

