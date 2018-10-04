Bengaluru: Man held for creating fake government stamps, papers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old man, who allegedly created fake rubber stamps of government officials, has been arrested by the Annapurneshwari Nagar police. The accused, identified as Girish H N of Tumakuru district, is also accused of helping people get loans from banks by creating fake documents.

Police said Girish was arrested based on a complaint filed by Muthuraj, a BBMP Assistant Revenue Officer, who had alleged that the former had created fake Khata and other documents using fake rubber stamps of BBMP officials.

“As many as 290 fake rubber stamps, the machine used to make them, `7.75 lakh cash and fake documents were seized,” the police said. After an unsuccessful attempt to become an IAS officer, Girish had joined a private finance firm and was working as document collector. He came into contact with Bhaskar, who was involved in similar offences. “After Bhaskar was arrested last year, Girish took over his business,” the police added.