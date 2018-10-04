Home Cities Bengaluru

Coastal areas may see more rain this week

Several parts of Bengaluru Urban, Kolar and coastal districts received light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday evening due to the same phenomenon.

Published: 04th October 2018 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

People drive through a puddle when a sudden downpour rain lashed Bengaluru City on Wednesday evening | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Coastal areas, south interior Karnataka and Bengaluru may get more rains this week as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall. According to the IMD, the rainfall is due to a low-pressure area near Lakshadweep Islands in South East Arabian Sea. C S Patil, Director, IMD, Bengaluru, said the low-pressure region is expected to develop on October 5, after which it will turn into a depression in a couple of days. “There are chances that the depression will develop into a cyclone causing very heavy rainfall along the coasts of Kerala and Karnataka,” he said. 

“Due to the phenomenon, good rainfall is expected in South Interior Karnataka and heavy rainfall is forecast for coastal region,” he said. However, rainfall will continue to be sparse in North Interior Karnataka, as only light and isolated showers are forecast.

Several parts of Bengaluru Urban, Kolar and coastal districts received light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday evening due to the same phenomenon. According to Patil, North East monsoon is expected to enter Karnataka in the second week of October. “Though it is considered to be North East monsoon season from October, South West monsoon is yet to withdraw,” he said.

At the end of September, data shows that of the 30 districts, 13, especially in North Interior Karnataka, have received deficient showers. Four districts -- Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Mysuru -- received excess rainfall.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coastal areas Indian Meteorological Department Lakshadweep Islands

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices