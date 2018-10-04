History-sheeter attacks constable, gets shot at

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A rowdy wanted in 11 cases was shot at and nabbed by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police, after he allegedly attacked a constable with a machete, near Jinke Park in Chamarajpet on Wednesday night.

Police said George, a resident of Tavarekere in Ramanagaram, was accused in 11 cases, including two murders and a kidnap. In connection with the kidnap case registered in 2014, he had allegedly threatened a witness and had extorted `35,000 from him.

“A CCB team went to arrest him. Around 9 pm, the team spotted him on a bike and tried to stop him. But he attacked a police constable with a machete and tried to attack the cops” DCP (Crime) S Girish said.

The police shot the accused in self defence, and immediately rushed him to the hospital. ENS