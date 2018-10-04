Infosys Foundation to help CID set up cyber investigation centre in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Infosys Foundation to establish a Centre For Cybercrime Investigation, Training & Research (CCITR) Rs 8 crore.The CCITR will be a resource centre for digital forensics and support forensic investigation. Research & development, malware research, training programmes and legal & policy research will be the key activities of the centre.

Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister G Parameshwara and Chairperson of Infosys Foundation Sudha Murty signed the MoU at Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday. “The Infosys Foundation will maintain the centre for five years. We have already granted Rs 1.68 crores and the works are under way,” Sudha Murty said.

“This is perhaps first of its kind project in the country and the biggest Private-Public Partnership program between a law enforcement agency and a private company,” Deputy CM Parameshwara said.The CCITR aims to to enhance and improve the handling of the investigation of cyber crimes and strengthening the capabilities in the technical, legal and procedural areas, especially handling of Digital Evidence.

Infosys Foundation has already committed its support of Rs 5.63 crore over a period of next five years for the existing lab, while `8 crore towards state-of-art civil and technology infrastructure of the CCITR. Besides, it will also provide `8.38 crore towards operational expenses for the next five years.