Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy inaugurates second 6-car Metro train, foot over bridge

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy flagged off the second Six coach Metro train at 11.42 am from Platform One of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro station. Attractively decked with purple and green balloons, the train left without passengers to Baiyappanahalli Metro station and will be put into commercial operations in the evening on the Purple Line (Baiyappanahalli to Mysuru Road).

A few minutes earlier, he also cut the ribbon to declare open a 100 metre Foot Over Bridge built at a cost of Rs1.4 crore that will connect the KG station with the KSRTC and BMTC bus terminals.

The CM took a train from Platform 3 of the station to Nagasandra Metro station as he had to attend an event at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre. While the initial plan was to have an interaction with the media on board the train, it did not materialise.

The six-car train can carry up to 2002 passengers, more than double of the existingthree-carr train. BMRCL will now run four trips in each direction from Baiyappanahalli and Mysuru Road by six car during peak hours in the morning and evening.

Deputy CM G Parameshwara and Minister Gundu Rao along with top officials were present.