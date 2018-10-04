Malleshwaram MLA petitions to waive cess for in-house compost

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Malleshwaram MLA Ashwath Narayan CN has asked the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to waive off the Solid Waste Management (SWM) cess imposed on households which compost organic waste on their own.

The petition states that if the SWM cess for individual households and apartments is waived off, it would encourage more households to start composting in their own homes and premises. “This will greatly reduce the quantum of waste the city has to manage daily and the financial burden of waste management,” the petition read.

It also said that due to the lack of a proper channel for collection and distribution, the compost generated at homes and communities is being sold off at throwaway prices. The petition outlines that a sum of `50-60 crore is the estimated SWM cess collected per year. The cess collected per household ranges from `120-600 per year.The petition, posted on the platform change.org, was also addressed to the Chief Minister and the Deputy CM.