Mayor fines two Bengaluru civic body contractors during surprise inspection

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mayor Gangambike M has fined two Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contractors in East zone while conducting a surprise inspection on Tuesday night. Riding a two-wheeler and accompanied by other BBMP officials, the Mayor toured some areas in the East zone, including Jayamahal Road and RT Nagar. On Jayamahal Road, she inspected the pothole filling work and found its quality to be sub-standard. She fined the contractor an amount of Rs 1 lakh on the spot and instructed that all potholes should be filled properly by Wednesday evening.

On the same road, she also found that several street lights had not been turned on, and some defective lights had not been replaced. She then fined the contractor an amount of `50,000. The Mayor said she took up the inspection at night as there were lesser vehicles on the road at that time. She said she would take up such inspections every two weeks, either during the night or during early morning.

On Wednesday, the Mayor held a meeting with BBMP officials regarding storm water drains. Speaking to The New Indian Express, she said, “As rains have been predicted in the city in October, a meeting was held to discuss the measures taken, the status of ongoing works and the number of completed and pending works.”