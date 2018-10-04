Home Cities Bengaluru

More than 10 lakh plastic bottles collected in Bengaluru’s first plog run   

More than 10 lakh plastic bottles was collected in Bengaluru’s first plog run on Tuesday.

Published: 04th October 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Collected plastic bottles kept at the BBMP office in Bengaluru on Wednesday | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 10 lakh plastic bottles was collected in Bengaluru’s first plog run on Tuesday. The 12-hour run was organised by different private partners with the support of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). It took place at more than 50 locations across the city.  

Around 33,461 kilograms of water bottles were collected as participants and volunteers ran through various parts of the city and gathered empty packaged water bottles from the road side, apartment blocks, vendors, hoteliers and others. The bottles will now be sent to recycling units and will find their way back to the city roads as raw material used for roadconstruction. 

“We executed an awareness campaign for three days and urged the public to hand over these plastic water bottles. Some resident welfare associations came directly to the BBMP head office and handed over these bottles. The numbers were completely unexpected,” said a BBMP official. 

The organizers had set a target of collecting 27,500 tonnes of plastic water bottles to make it to the Guinness World Records, and the collections surpassed the target comfortably. “The plastic waste was collected between 9 AM and 9 PM,” the official added.

