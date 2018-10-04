Police complaint filed against Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An NGO has filed a police complaint against the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) for dumping raw sewage into a storm water drain at Ashoknagar here on Wednesday.

The NGO Namma Bengaluru Foundation, along with freedom fighter H S Doreswamy, filed the complaint at Ashoknagar police station.

On September 19, 2018, M Lakshmikantha, a research associate with the Namma Bengaluru Foundation (NBF), captured a video that showed BWSSB workers emptying the sewage from a tanker into a storm water drain opposite Hosmat Hospital.

Speaking after filing the complaint, Lakshmikantha said, “When I questioned the workers regarding their actions, they replied saying they are doing the same in the entire city and there is nothing wrong with it.” He said NBF would also lodge a complaint with Karnataka State Pollution Control Board. Suresh NR, CEO of NBF, said the storm water drain connects to Bellandur lake.

BWSSB Executive Engineer of the area Raghu S said the workers who had carried out the act had been suspended and been replaced. “At least three workers had been suspended,” he said. He added that the workers kept dumping sewage in spite of being instructed against the same. He said that the usual practice followed by BWSSB was to dispose raw sewage in identified designated areas.