Home Cities Bengaluru

RERA earns over Rs 8.8 crore in penalty from builders

Setting up of the authority has been made mandatory across the country primarily to safeguard the rights of property buyers as well as regulate the chaotic real estate industry.

Published: 04th October 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The  Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has so far levied Rs 8.83 crore as penalty from builders across the state who are yet to register their projects with it. Its portal has also warned public against investing in 970 real estate projects across the state, up from the 780 projects against which it had cautioned in January.

Setting up of the authority has been made mandatory across the country primarily to safeguard the rights of property buyers as well as regulate the chaotic real estate industry. The Karnataka branch of RERA was instituted in July 2017. A senior RERA official told TNIE that altogether 2,019 building projects out of 2,583 projects which have applied to it have been registered. The remaining are being processed. 

Following complaints from public and media reports, RERA has identified those who have not bothered to register with it and begun penalising them. “After repeated notices, we have levied fine on numerous builders who have not bothered to register with us. They have been levied a fine of `8.83 crore due to the delays and made to apply for registration,” he said. While RERA is permitted to levy up to 10% of the project cost, it generally levies 1% to 2%,” he added.  

As on date, public have been warned not to register with 970 projects on its portal as they are not registered with RERA leaving their credentials suspect. “Once a project name figures under this ‘Projects under investigation’ category, banks rejecting loan applications from the buyers as well as do not release any future loan instalments for completing the projects,” the official added. 

Meanwhile, a new problem has begun dogging the real estate scenario. “With the RERA certification being project-and time specific, some builders have overshot the completion date and continue using the RERA tag beyond the expiry date. This is clearly misleading the public,” another official said.  “We are issuing notices to developers whose project completion date is expired.” 

Asked about the resentment shown by some builders, Confederation of Real Estate Developers of India, Bengaluru Chapter,  Secretary Adarsh Narahari told TNIE, “The RERA Act is consumer-friendly. There will be teething problems as it came into effect just last year. Builders who are serious about keeping up their commitments to buyers welcome it. Only a few black sheep feel threatened by it. In the long run, it will emerge as a big gamechanger.” The Builders Association of India State Chairman Somashekhar Reddy said, “RERA is really good as the builders are all falling inside a system now.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RERA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices