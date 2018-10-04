Home Cities Bengaluru

Second six-coach Metro train will boost ridership

Giving a timeline for future six-car coaches, the MD said, “We have already got the delivery of another three-car set.

Published: 04th October 2018 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Namma Metro

Representational Image. | (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The induction of the second six-coach train in Namma Metro’s Purple Line on Thursday, from platform one of the Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda Metro station, is set to boost its ridership, say top officials of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). 

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will launch the six coach train as well as inaugurate a foot overbridge at 11 am at the station that will help commuters from BMTC and KSRTC bus stations and the Metro station cross between the transportation modes easily. The inaugural train will run upto Baiyappanahalli station and its regular commercial services will begin in the evening. Metro officials laud the first six-coach train as a key reason for the average ridership crossing 4 lakh each day. 

BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth told The New Indian Express, “As per our analysis, the Passengers Per Hour Per Direction on the Purple Line (Baiyappanahalli to Mysuru Road) averages 19,000 passengers while that on the Green Line is just 10,000 passengers. So, the second six-car will also be run only on the Purple Line for now.”

Following its induction, BMRCL will be able to run four six-car trips from Baiyappanahalli and four from Mysuru Road in the peak morning hour between 7.30 am and 9.45 am, he said. A similar number of trips will be run during the evening, the MD said. “This will definitely help us relieve the rush during peak hours,” Seth added. 

Giving a timeline for future six-car coaches, the MD said, “We have already got the delivery of another three-car set. It will be integrated with one of the trains and is likely to ready for operations by October end. In November, we hope to be ready with three more six-car trains.”
BMRCL plans to have 50-six car trains in place by June 2019. 

CM will take Metro train to event
Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will hop on board a Metro train after the event to travel upto Nagasandra Metro station, said an official. The CM needs to be present at an event at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre and will reach there from Nagasandra, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Namma Metro Kempe Gowda Metro Six Coach Metro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices