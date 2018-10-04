Startup brings minipreneurs into market

Home Cities Bengaluru

If you are one of those who has the skill, but has not got the exposure in a market that’s dominated by mass-produced products, this startup might be of help.

By K Rathna 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are one of those who has the skill, but has not got the exposure in a market that’s dominated by mass-produced products, this startup might be of help. ‘Startup Qtrove.com’, a Bengaluru-based startup helps small entrepreneurs and vendors in marketing their business. 

The startup ties up with entrepreneurs who produce unique and exotic organic products (which are handmade and sustainable) and provides a platform for its clients to sell their products to customers all over India. It educates entrepreneurs with guidelines and policies, quality check, social profile, customer reviews for gauging product response, strategies, business development and expansions. 

Qtrove has recently raised Rs 350 crore from Springboard Ventures and their target is to serve the next 5 million customers in India and abroad by creating a trusted marketplace. With this, they plan to further intensify marketing, customer acquisition efforts, and vendor network to provide enhanced services to their customers. 

Vinamra Pandiya, founder and CEO, Qtrove.com says, today the customers are stuck with ‘Tyranny of choice’ with so many marketplaces offering same brands with huge discounts, and cash back. We felt there was a need for a marketplace for curated products, which are sustainable and are non-mass produced, and that is what led to the launch of ‘Qtrove’.  

“Unlike other e-commerce sites, the business model of Qtrove is not based on discounts and we focus on connecting emotionally with our consumers for a long-term relationship. We are not discount-driven, which is purely mechanical in nature,” adds Vinamra. 

Gurudeep Kour of Pickle Shikkle, Bengaluru says: “I have spread the taste of my pickle across India with the help of Qtrove. The jams and pickles I prepare are sold across the country. I prepare 11 types of pickles using traditional ingredients and three types of jams, including a Kivi fruit jam. I prepare in small quantities to retain the freshness. I am receiving a good response from the public. I learnt how to present my product. Packaging has helped to improve the business.”

