Suspended, but Haris Jr leads Youth Congress from front  

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a Congress shawl wrapped around his neck, egging youth Congress workers to chant slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and making a fiery speech over BJP looting the country with Rafale deal, Mohammed Nalpad looked every inch a loyal Congress leader on Thursday, except for the fact that he has been suspended from the party for six years. He was later bundled into a police van and detained.

Despite a ban, Mohammed brazened it out to take the lead and place himself prominently during the protest. The Congress, that ordered his expulsion for six years after he was accused of grievously assaulting a man, has not only chosen to look the other way but defend his participation in party activities. It was neither the opposition nor the critics but Mohammed himself who exposed the sham of a suspension that the Congress has ordered against him by prominently placing himself in a party protest not once but twice. He stood alongside his father, Shantinagar MLA N A Haris, during the party’s protest against fuel price hike in September.

“I am here as a citizen of this country,” Mohammed said, defending his participation in the Youth Congress’ protest against Rafale deal. Congress that suspended him is now defending Mohammed. “Mohammed hasn’t been proven as guilty. The case is still underway. We are against anything illegal but we can’t stop any citizen from participating in protests and questioning the government’s failures,” said Eashwar Khandre, working president, KPCC.

Congress to mull revoking ban

Congress has not just defended Mohammed’s participation in its protest, it has also suggested that it may mull revoking the six-year ban. “The high command will take a call on that. There are authorities to decide,” Khandre said when asked if the party is willing to revoke Mohammed’s suspension. Sources in the party suggest that Mohammed’s deliberate attempt to be seen as a champion of Congress’ causes is in the anticipation of finding a way back to the party as soon as possible.

The BJP tore into the Congress for allowing Mohammed to lead it’s protests, accusing the party of encouraging goondaism. “The Congress party clearly doesn’t realise that it shouldn’t allow goondaism. Not curbing people like Mohammed will encourage anti-social elements,” said Prakash S, BJP spokesperson. The Congress received massive backlash on social media after pictures and videos of a suspended Mohammed leading the protests went viral. Congress’ coalition partner JD(S), on the other hand, backed Mohammed. “Rafale is a national issue and every person should speak about it. We commend the efforts of Nalapad in raising his voice against it,” said Tanveer Ahmed, JD(S) spokesperson.