Two labourers electrocuted while fixing leak in Anekal  

Two labourers who were trying to fix a water leak at a factory in Anekal were electrocuted and another was injured. 

Published: 04th October 2018 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two labourers who were trying to fix a water leak at a factory in Anekal were electrocuted and another was injured. The incident occurred at a packed water unit, Crystal Springs, on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased were identified as Mazhar Ali (28) of Haveri district and Jitendra Kumar (20) of Bihar, both labourers, who were employed by one engineer Nitin.

According to the police, the factory owner spotted some water leakage inside the unit and asked the engineer Nitin to get that fixed as it was a holiday on October 2 and no employees were working. Nitin, in turn sent his three labourers Mazhar, Jitendra and Halinder to fix the leak. The trio brought an aluminium ladder and unknowingly kept it on a 11 KV Bescom line which was above the main road. While Mazhar and Jitendra immediately collapsed due to the electric shock, Halinder who was wearing shoes, managed to escape with some minor injuries, said the police.

The two were immediately shifted to a private hospital but were declared dead. A case of negligence has been registered against the engineer Nitin as he had not taken precautions of sending the labourers with safety guards and also for not instructing them to take precautions about the BESCOM wires on 
the road.

